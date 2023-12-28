Romantic photo shoot of teacher, student goes viral; parents seek action in Chikkaballapur



Chikkaballapur: Parents have demanded action against a headmistress for indulging in a romantic photo shoot with a student during a tour, following the video of the photo shoot going viral on social media on Thursday.

In the photos, the student and headmistress are seen posing in various objectionable ways. The student is seen kissing her on the cheeks and pulling her saree. The student is also seen lifting the teacher in his arms.

The headmistress is also seen hugging and behaving romantically with the student in the video.

After the video of the photo shoot went viral, people and parents expressed outrage and slammed the teacher for engaging in such inappropriate behaviour.

The incident took place when students from a government school in a village from Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district were on a trip.

The parents have urged action against the headmistress and they also went to the school and confronted the teacher.

The parents have filed a complaint regarding her behaviour with the Block Education Officer (BEO) and demanded an investigation.



