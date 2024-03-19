Roshni Nilaya to Hold National Conference ‘Samudaya Sambrama 2024’ on March 22

Mangaluru: The School of Social Work (Autonomous) Roshni Nilaya, Mangalore, in association with the Forum for Sustainable Development and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), is proud to announce the upcoming National Conference “Samudaya Sambrama 2024” on March 22, 2024, at the Maria Paiva Hall.

The theme of the conference, “Harmony in Action: Cultivating Sustainable Lives through Environmental Policies,” aims to bring together community specialists to facilitate the dissemination of diverse perspectives and interactive networking opportunities in sustainability practices.

The conference will begin with an Inauguration Ceremony at 09:15 am, presided over by Dr Rita Noronha, Director of the Center for Development Studies and Education (CEDSE), Mangalore. The Chief Guest for the event will be Padma Shri Harekala Hajabba, with a Keynote Address by Fr Arun Louis SJ, Director of Ashirwad, Bangalore.

The Valedictory Session at 04:00 pm will be presided by Dr Juliet C J, Former Principal of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, with Prof. (Dr) Lancelot D’Cruz SJ, Retired Principal of St. Xavier’s College, Ahmedabad, as the Chief Guest.

The conference will feature two insightful sessions:

SESSION 1 at 10:30 am will focus on “An Innovative Approach to Harmonizing Environmental Policies with Societal Well-being – The Aadi Aushadi paradigm,” led by Prof. (Dr) Lancelot D’Cruz.

SESSION 2 at 11:45 am will host a Panel Discussion on “Exploring Environmental Policies from varied perspectives,” featuring distinguished panellists Mr Nitin Vas (Environmentalist, Paper Seed), Dr Shreesha Bhat (Asst. Professor, Vivekananda Engineering College, Puttur), Dr Maheshwari Kumari Singh (Environmental Officer I/C) KSPCB, Regional Office-Mangalore, and Ms Shubhra Sotie (Environmental Lawyer & Researcher, Humane Society International – India).

Several competitions are also scheduled for participants during the event to create clearer insights and awareness about cultivating sustainable lives. Winners will be rewarded for their participation and achievements.

More than 150 social work practitioners and students are expected to participate.