Rowdy-Sheeter and Accomplice Externed from Udupi District Following Magistrate’s Order

Udupi: In a move aimed at maintaining law and order, the Udupi District Special Executive Magistrate and Superintendent of Police issued orders on March 26, resulting in the externment of two individuals accused of repeated offenses in the Udupi district. The individuals in question are Naufal, a resident of Suryagudde in Kalattur village (under Shirva Police Station jurisdiction), and Suhan Poojary, who resides near the Malpe Primary Health Centre (within Malpe Police Station limits).

According to official statements released by the Udupi Police Department, Naufal, against whom a rowdy sheet has been opened at the Shirva Police Station, is implicated in five registered cases. Suhan Poojary, on the other hand, faces legal scrutiny in connection with four separate registered cases. The specific nature of these cases has not been publicly disclosed, but authorities deemed the externment necessary to prevent potential disruptions to public peace and order within the Udupi district.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar confirmed the externment orders, stating that Naufal must remain outside the Udupi district and within the jurisdiction of the Shiggaon Police Station in Haveri district. Concurrently, Suhan Poojary must reside within the Yadgiri Town Police Station limits in Yadgiri district, effectively barring him from Udupi for the duration of the externment period. The precise length of the externment order was not specified in the official announcement. Law enforcement agencies are expected to monitor both individuals’ compliance with the externment terms, ensuring they remain within the designated areas.