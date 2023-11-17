Rs 13 Crore Loss Estimated in Gangolli Boat Fire Incident – Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: Minister for Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi R Hebbalkar visited the site of the fire disaster at Gangolli port in Udupi on Friday, November 17.

After seeing the scene of the fire accident, the Minister discussed it with the officials of the Fisheries Department and the local fishermen.

The loss due to the fire disaster is estimated to be around Rs 13 to 15 crores. The Minister assured that an effort would be made to provide relief within 15 days. Expressing sympathy, the minister said that 11 boats were completely burnt. A solution will be provided after discussing the matter with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Fisheries and Ports. Such a mishap should not happen again. Action will be taken to establish a fire brigade in the port.

Former MLA Gopal Poojary, Congress leader Dinesh Hegde, Prasadraj Kanchan, Deepak Kotian, Ramesh Kanchan, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari, SP Dr Arun and others were present.