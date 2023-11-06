Rs 24 Crore Pumpwell Circle-Padil Road Stretch 4-Lane Project to be Completed by March 2024

Mangaluru: Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, along with opposition leader of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council Praveen Chandra Alva, conducted an inspection of the Mahaveer Circle (Pumpwell)-Padil Road stretch, which is being developed into a four-lane at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore. The 2.8 km road, which is considered a gateway to the city, is being developed through the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) but the work is moving at a snail’s pace.

The MSCL started developing the old National Highway stretch in February 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore since the NHAI had denotified the stretch, which was earlier part of Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75. Since the delay in work has been causing much inconvenience to motorists on the busy road stretch, the mayor, along with engineers, visited the spot and directed the officials to ensure that the road work is completed by the end of November.

“We have been receiving complaints from people that the delay in work affects traffic movement to the city. As per the project, the road will be made a four-lane stretch with median, footpaths, drains and streetlights. We have conducted an inspection to expedite the work so that it will be completed by November-end,” the mayor said. “Since there are many additional works related to the construction of retaining walls and underground drainage that need to be taken up, the project cost may be escalated to Rs 30 crore”.

“The work related to the laying of LPG pipelines and water supply pipelines of the Jalasiri 24×7 project also will have to be completed on the stretch. I have directed the officials of all agencies to ensure that all work be completed by the end of November and it will be inaugurated officially by March,” he said, adding that the development of Mahaveer Circle- Padil Road will decongest Nanthoor Circle in the city, where two national highways converge. On issues related to land acquisition, the mayor said that the MCC will acquire land by issuing transferable development rights (TDR) to the property owners.