RSS anthem sung by Dy CM Shivakumar in Assembly sparks rift in K’taka Congress

Bengaluru: The singing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar in the state Assembly during the recently concluded Monsoon session has created a rift within the ruling Congress-led state government.

Senior leader and Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad, on Monday, urged Deputy CM Shivakumar to apologise for his act.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Hariprasad said that while there is no objection to singing the RSS anthem as Deputy Chief Minister, it was inappropriate for Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar to do so as the State Congress President.

“He (Deputy CM Shivakumar should apologise,” he added.

Hariprasad also said, “The BJP will naturally welcome such developments. The RSS has been banned three times in the country. If he (D.K. Shivakumar) recited the song as Deputy Chief Minister, there would be no objection. The government belongs to all, including good persons, RSS members, and even Talibanis. But he (Shivakumar) cannot recite the RSS anthem as the State Congress President. In that case, he should apologise.”

“RSS members were responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Against that backdrop, Shivakumar must apologise. I don’t know to whom the message of singing the RSS anthem is directed. Shivakumar wears many hats — farmer, businessman, politician — but by singing the anthem of an organisation that killed Mahatma Gandhi, the message could reach anyone,” he remarked.

Former Minister and Congress MLA, K.N. Rajanna, who was recently removed from his post, said that different rules apply to Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar in the party.

“He can sing the RSS anthem, participate in an event with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and even attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, even if it goes against the party’s interests,” Rajanna added.

Congress MLA H.D. Ranganath, a close aide of Shivakumar, defended Shivakumar’s act of singing the RSS anthem, saying, “It’s a closed chapter. After Shivakumar sang it in the Assembly’s Monsoon session, I checked the meaning and found that it is simply about saluting the land that gave you birth. There is nothing wrong here. Our party is secular, but good things must be recognised. The ideologies of the Congress and the RSS will never align,” he said.

In response to a query about Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar singing the RSS anthem, the Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council and BJP leader, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that Deputy CM Shivakumar has developed affection, sympathy, and a change of heart towards the RSS.

He remarked: “Some people say they should not even feel the “air” of the Sangh. But since the Sangh is spread across the nation, if one wishes to avoid its air, they would have to leave the country.”

“You brand others as ‘Manuvadis’, but you have filled your own homes with them. Stop your hypocritical talk. Everyone is free to sing the RSS anthem. Can you stop your own party leaders, D.K. Shivakumar and the Kunigal MLA H.D. Ranganath, from singing it?” he asked.

Indirectly criticising the Congress leaders, the BJP leader also said, “Speaking about the RSS is only for your cheap publicity and tongue-wagging propaganda. Stop this low-level campaign.”

When asked about the controversy regarding the RSS anthem within the Congress in the state, Home Minister G. Parameshwara refused to make any comments.