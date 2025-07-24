RSS chief meets Muslim leaders and scholars in Delhi to foster communal harmony

New Delhi: In a major initiative to bridge the gap between Hindu-Muslim issues, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday will be meeting more than 50 Muslim religious leaders and scholars at Haryana Bhagwan in New Delhi.

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of continuing attacks from the opposition and civil society against RSS for creating polarisation and dividing the society on religious and cultural lines.

A senior RSS functionary, talking to IANS on anonymity, said, “This is not for the first time that RSS chief is meeting Muslim religious leaders along with Muslim intellectuals. The main aim is to bridge the gap and create an atmosphere of peace and unity.”

According to sources, apart from Dr Bhagwat, senior RSS functionaries are also attending this crucial meeting, including Joint General Secretary Kirshna Gopal and Indresh Kumar, among others.

Notably, Indresh Kumar is the chief of Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an affiliate of RSS that engages with Muslim community leaders around the country. From the Muslim side, Umar Ahmed Ilyasi, head of the All-India Imam Organisation, is also present along with other religious and muslim scholars.

It is pertinent to note here that this is not the first time that RSS is directly engaging with Muslim leaders. In 2022, when the issue of Gyanvapi Mosque, Hijab controversy, and population control became controversial, Dr Bhagwat had met several senior Muslim delegations, including former LG of Delhi, Najeeb Jung, former Chief Election Commissioner Dr SY Quraishi, among others.

Also, Dr Bhagwat, last year in December, while commenting on temple-mosque dispute, said, “No one will become a leader of Hindus by fanning communal divide.”

His statement back then was seen as an attempt to forge unity and bridge the gap between Hindu-Muslims.