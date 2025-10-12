Rupali Ganguly is joined by one of her ‘bachchas’ as she poses for some solos

Mumbai: Renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly loves to spend time with her fur buddies whenever she gets a chance.

She was joined by one of her ‘bachchas’ as she stepped out of her set to click some solos. Dressed in a beautiful gown, Rupali was seen posing with a street dog.

Expressing her overwhelming love for them, the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress mentioned on her IG, “Have you ever had a random animal walk up to you like this? Tell me your story (Dog emoji) (sic).”

Claiming that she considers these random visitors a blessing from Mahakaal, she added, “I don’t find these bachchas they find me …. This little fella just walked upto me and stood there while I went outside the venue to click some pictures…. These fur babies r not just random visitors, I truly believe that they are the blessings sent by MAHAKAAL baba to remind us that he is with us all the time (Red heart, folder hands and dog emojis)”

Last month, Rupali treated the netizens with another social media post of her enjoying some playtime with her fur babies, Coffee and King Kong, on the sets of “Anupamaa”.

“Chaturthi praying to Maa #Kushmanda to fill every heart with kindness, compassion and love for each other and for the voiceless souls. My Coffee & King Kong are posing here because they may not speak, but they understand… and they feel everything,” Rupali captioned the post.

Before that, Rupali wholeheartedly welcomed the SC’s decision to revisit its order regarding stray dogs in the Delhi/ NCR region, which asked the stray dogs to be sterilised, vaccinated, deformed, and then released back into the areas from where they were picked up.

Sharing her relief, Rupali shared, “A big win for compassion! Grateful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court for modifying its order, allowing sterilisation & release of stray dogs in Delhi. This step not only safeguards people from rabies & overpopulation risks but also lets our voiceless companions live with dignity. True progress is when compassion & safety walk hand in hand.”