Sachin Pilot slams cancellation of Meenakshi Natarajan’s RS nomination, calls it ‘undemocratic’

Jaipu: Congress National General Secretary and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has termed the cancellation of party candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination in Madhya Pradesh “an injustice to the democratic process”.

He also expressed concern over the growing hardships faced by farmers and criticised the Union government’s handling of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak issue, saying on Wednesday that it had shattered the aspirations of millions of students and their families.

Pilot made these remarks while addressing a farmers’ conference and a ceremony for the unveiling of a statue of the veteran Congress leader late Rajesh Pilot in Sakarghata village of Karauli district on Wednesday.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday that the late Rajesh Pilot left his prestigious career as a pilot in the Indian Air Force to dedicate himself to public service, inspired by the vision of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“Until his (Rajesh Pilot’s) last breath, he remained a committed soldier of the Congress party, steadfastly fighting for the rights of the people.”

Emphasising the core values of public life, Sachin Pilot said that a true politician remains above greed, personal ambition, and the pursuit of power, focusing instead on earning the trust and affection of the people through dedicated service.

Such leaders, he added, are remembered with respect by future generations.

Recalling Rajesh Pilot’s contributions as a Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Sachin Pilot said that he took several bold and historic decisions in the national interest and never compromised his principles under pressure or influence.

The statue unveiled today, he added, stands as a symbol of those ideals and values.

Strongly condemning the cancellation of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination in Madhya Pradesh, Pilot termed the move an “injustice to the democratic process”.

He alleged that when Congress leaders and workers approached the Election Commission to register their protest, they were prevented from doing so as the Commission’s gates were closed to them.

He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has weakened democratic institutions through the misuse of constitutional bodies, a trend he described as “deeply concerning”.

Expressing concern over the challenges facing farmers, Sachin Pilot said that the BJP government has failed to adequately address their interests.

He alleged that while the BJP-led Union government lacks the political will to abolish MGNREGA outright, it is gradually weakening the social security scheme.

He noted that employment opportunities in rural areas have declined, while the costs of fertilisers, seeds, electricity, and irrigation have risen sharply.

“At the same time, farmers are not receiving remunerative prices for their produce and often face difficulties in obtaining insurance compensation for crop losses.”

Referring to the NEET exam paper leak controversy, Sachin Pilot said that the incident has adversely affected the future of nearly 2.2 million students and shattered the aspirations of countless families.

He added that parents invest significant resources and make personal sacrifices to educate their children, but the alleged actions of examination mafias have undermined those efforts.

He accused the BJP-led Union government of evading accountability on the issue.