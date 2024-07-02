Sachitha Nandagopal Assumes Charge as CMTAI South Zone Chair

Mangalore: City based Dance Movement Therapy Facilitator and Social Activist, Youth Mentor, Sachitha Nandagopal assumed charge as Chair of South Zone Chapter of Creative Movement Therapy Association of India (CMTAI). She will be in-charge of the functioning of the Delhi based pan India organization in the southern states.

Sachitha Nandagopal is a noted personality in the field of education, culture and socially relevant activities in the district, having co-founded Centre for Integrated Learning(CIL), an organization working in the field of alternative approaches to education and overall personality development of children and youth. She is also the founder and Director of Anveshanam, Centre for Mindfulness and Emotional Well-being working in the field of mental health and wellness.

CMTAI is an umbrella organisation to grow and professionalise the field of Creative/ Dance Movement Therapy in India. Established in 2014, the organization serves as a professional body for training, professionalisation, accreditation, knowledge sharing, advocacy and collaboration in the field of Dance Movement Therapy and peripherally other creative arts therapies in India.CMTAI is a member of Conseil International de la Danse (CID, Paris) and the American Dance Therapy Association (ADTA).

Sachitha Nandagopal has adorned several roles during her professional career spanning 25 years. She began her career as teacher of Journalism at Besant Women’s College where she also served as the Head of the Department. She has since then served as Principal of CMR Post Graduate Centre for Media Studies in Bangalore, Placement Officer at Sahyadri Engineering College and Faculty at the Centre for Ethics of Yenepoya University. She is a certified Facilitator of Human Resource Development training from College for Leadership and Human Resource Development(CLHRD).

In social circles, she has served as President of Mangalore Toastmasters Club and life member of Indian Red Cross Society and Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD). She was recently awarded the “Femfluencer” Award by the Lions International District 317D among several recognition. She was also recognized by CMTAI at the national level for her contribution in the field of propagating Dance Movement Therapy for socially relevant causes.

The new team assumed office following the appointments by Rashmi Balakrishnan, Creative Arts Therapy Practitioner, the Chapters Director of CMTAI. Megha Chhallani, Founder of Orange Arc Community Studio, Bangalore has been nominated as the Vice-Chair while Subrahmanyam Muramalla, Founder and CEO of Movement/Posture Analysis Technology company nxtQ Private Limited, Bangalore will be the Secretary.

We shall be striving to further the objectives of CMTAI to expand its membership base and propagate Dance/Movement Therapy as a therapeutic modality in the interest of mental health and general well-being of our society, Sachitha Nandagopal remarked.