Poll results moral victory, message of responsibility for INDIA bloc: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP, Akhilesh Yadav, said on Tuesday that the elections results were a moral victory and also a message of responsibility for the INDIA bloc.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP in a poetic style.

He read out a couplet that said, “Awam ne tod diya hukumat ka guroor. Darbar toh laga hai, magar be-noor. (Common man has humbled the rulers. The court is in session but it doesn’t have that lustre anymore).”

The SP MP said that the slogan of “400 paar” was given during elections. “But I want to thank the people from preventing democracy from becoming an autocracy,” he said.

He added, “For the first time it seems that a defeated government is in power. The public is saying that the government is not going to last. This is a government that is going to fall. There is no wire attached from above, there is no base below, what is stuck in the air…is not a government.”

Referring to Uttar Pradesh, he said that the ruling party members should visit their adopted village and see the prevailing conditions there.

“Leave alone Smart Cities, just visit your adopted villages and see the state of development. I am sure you must be remembering their names. When one adopts a child, he remembers the name,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav added that a number of his classmates were now senior officers in the Indian Army and they had told him that the Agniveer scheme amounted to a compromise with the country’s security.

Akhilesh Yadav further questioned the ruling party’s assurances on doubling the income of farmers, checking inflation, developing infrastructure and working for the welfare of weavers.

“There are no jobs for the youth and the benefits of reservation are not reaching the target groups. Why are paper leaks happening? The truth is that this is being done by the government so that it does not have to give jobs to youth,” he stated.

Akhilesh Yadav also questioned EVMs and said, “If I win 80 out of 80 seats of UP then I will also not trust EVMs. The EVM issue will never die.”