Sacred Heart Monastery Commemorates Centenary of St. Thérèse’s Sainthood

Mangalore: The Cloistered Carmel Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery in Kankanady recently concluded a four-day celebration commemorating the Centenary of the Sainthood and the Solemnity of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus. The observances, held from September 28 to October 1, 2025, drew a multitude of faithful seeking spiritual enrichment and a deeper understanding of the saint’s enduring legacy.

A central feature of the centenary celebration was an exhibition dedicated to the life of St. Thérèse of Lisieux. The exhibition provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of her life, highlighting her profound spirituality and the simplicity that characterized her path to holiness. Many visitors remarked on the exhibition’s ability to inspire reflection on St. Thérèse’s “Little Way” and its applicability to contemporary life.

In the days leading up to the feast day, a Triduum was observed on September 28, 29, and 30. These days of prayer and reflection served to prepare the community spiritually for the solemnity. On October 1, the feast day itself, Fr. Ligoury Crasta led a Eucharistic Adoration from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. The Adoration fostered a serene and contemplative environment, setting the stage for the Solemn Eucharistic Celebration that followed.

The Mass on the feast day was presided over by Very Rev. Dr. Pius James D’Souza OCD, Definitor General. In his homily, Dr. D’Souza eloquently elucidated the life and virtues of St. Thérèse, emphasizing the saint’s unwavering commitment to love and sacrifice. He exhorted the gathered faithful to emulate her “Little Way” in their daily lives, finding sanctity in ordinary actions and embracing a spirit of humility and service.

The Solemn Eucharist was further enriched by the presence of several concelebrating priests, including Fr. Philbert, Fr. Vinod, Fr. Richard, Fr. Ratan, Fr. Ligoury, Fr. Gregory, and Fr. Barochas. Their participation underscored the significance of the occasion and contributed to the atmosphere of grace and reverence. The combined presence of the clergy and the active participation of the laity transformed the celebration into a powerful moment of thanksgiving and a reaffirmation of faith.

At the conclusion of the centenary celebration, the Cloistered Carmel Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery expressed their sincere gratitude to all those who participated in the events. They acknowledged the collective prayers and devotion that made the Centenary of Sainthood of St. Thérèse of Child Jesus a truly memorable and grace-filled experience for the entire community. The sisters hope that the spirit of St. Thérèse will continue to inspire and guide the faithful in their pursuit of holiness.



