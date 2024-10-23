Sad and shameful: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on TMC MP’s behaviour during JPC Waqf Bill meet

New Delhi: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday strongly condemned the scuffle during a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, calling it shameful.

He said, “It is both sad and shameful that our country’s Members of Parliament — those who represent institutions like Parliament — are engaging in hooliganism and such disgraceful acts within the JPC. These are the same people who talk about the Constitution, democracy, and the rule of law, yet behave like thugs in a parliamentary setting.”

The former Union Minister further mentioned that such behaviours are condemnable and should not happen. “Parties like the Trinamool Congress should educate their MPs on what the Constitution is, what democracy means, and how MPs should conduct themselves,” he added.

The ruckus in the JPC meeting took place on Tuesday when representatives from two Cuttack-based organisations, Justice in Reality and Panchasakha Bani Prachar Mandali, were presenting their views on the Bill. Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee interrupted them several times leading to a confrontation with BJP MP Gangopadhyay. The situation escalated when Banerjee attempted to speak again out of turn, triggering a verbal duel between the two JPC members. During this argument, Banerjee reportedly smashed a water bottle, injuring himself in the process, before hurling the broken pieces in the direction of Chairman Jagdambika Pal. The meeting was stopped, and both opposition and ruling party members later accused each other of using abusive language.

Banerjee has been suspended for a day from the JPC on Waqf bill for ‘unruly conduct’.

Commenting on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s nomination from Wayanad, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, “It is unfortunate for Wayanad that for the past five and a half years, Rahul Gandhi has been an absentee MP. We have all witnessed the recent tragedy in Wayanad. If there had been a responsible, performing MP, we could have saved many lives and homes.”

He further claimed that Priyanka Gandhi is following in Rahul Gandhi’s footsteps, “banking on the 40 per cent minority vote, believing she can win without effort because she belongs to Congress’ dynastic family. She treats Wayanad as a safe seat.”

“The people of Wayanad deserve an MP who takes responsibility, someone who serves the people, speaks their language, and solves their problems,” said the former Union Minister adding that the NDA candidate is highly qualified, a professional engineer who has also served as a counsellor for years.

The BJP leader mentioned that in the upcoming election, Wayanad has two choices: continuing with Congress’ entitled dynasty, where there will be no MP present to serve them in times of need, or choosing a responsible candidate who is ready to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve the constituency. “I trust that the people of Wayanad understand the difference between the two candidates and will make the right choice,” he added.