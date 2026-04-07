Saffron tsunami coming in Bengal, says Dharmendra Pradhan as poll campaign heats up

New Delhi: Campaigning has intensified in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserting that a major political shift is imminent in the state.

Speaking to IANS during his outreach, Pradhan said, “A tsunami is coming, a saffron tsunami is coming. Change will certainly happen. I am travelling across West Bengal, and people’s fear is breaking. People want to come out of the terror. Over the past 15 years, Mamata Banerjee has deceived the people of Bengal.”

The remarks come as top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders step up campaign efforts across the state, which is set to go to polls in two phases later this month. Polling will be held on April 23 and April 29.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched a nomination rally in Barrackpore, signalling the party’s aggressive push in key constituencies. Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal arrived in Kolkata from Delhi to join the election campaign and bolster the party’s outreach efforts.

BJP candidate Arjun Singh also spoke about the electoral rolls, stating, “Names of deceased voters, double voters, Rohingya, and Bangladeshi Muslims have been removed, and the Election Commission has worked to create a clean and accurate voter list.”

At the constituency level, BJP candidate Shankar Guchait, contesting from the 236 Midnapore Sadar Assembly seat, has begun his campaign, adding to the growing momentum of political activity across districts.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive public meeting in Cooch Behar district, where he criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress government over issues of lawlessness and alleged misgovernance. He also referred to an incident in Malda district where judicial officers were reportedly held hostage by a mob, prompting intervention by the Supreme Court.

PM Modi said that if voted to power, the BJP would prioritise industrialisation, farmers’ income, women’s safety, and employment in the state.

On the other hand, Trinamool chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also intensified her campaign, addressing public meetings in Samsherganj, Jiaganj, and Azimganj, and participating in a roadshow in Baharampur in Murshidabad district.

Other political parties, including the Congress and Left, are also stepping up their campaigns through smaller public meetings across West Bengal, making the contest increasingly competitive as polling dates draw closer.