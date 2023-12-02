SAGS Student Yuvaraj Kunder Bags 2 Gold Medals in National Roller Skating Championship

St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru Student Yuvaraj Kunder Bags 2 Gold Medals in National Roller Skating Championship



Mangaluru: Yuvaraj D Kunder, a Class VI student at St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru has won two gold medals in the CBSE National Level Roller Skating Championship 2023-24 held in Gurgaon, Haryana,from 24-26 November 2023, in the 300m and 500m rink races. The Principal and Staff of SAGS congratulate him on this outstanding achievement. He is the son of Dheeraj Kotian and Ms Veena Dheeraj

He is the one of the few to attain national championship in rollers skating from Dakshina Kannada with 2 gold medals out of the 2 allotted events per athlete. He had also bagged 1 Gold medal in 60th National Roller Skating Championships – Speed Skating – 2022-23 held at Bangalore during the year 2022/23. Besides, he has bagged a gold medal in national level championships held by RSFI India in 2021-22 and has become an inspiration of achievement for the modern youth. He is trained under Mahesh Kumar and Shravan Mahesh from Mangalore Rollers Skating Club.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Yuvaraj’s dad Dheeraj said, “It is a proud feeling that my son Yuvaraj has bagged two gold medals in the CBSE national level skating. Meanwhile, he has broken his own record in 300 meters completing the same in 31.71 sec. Last year, Yuvaraj had bagged a gold medal at RSFI India national level skating championship. Yuvaraj started training when he was 4.5 years under Mahesh Kumar. Since the last four years, he has entered the state level. Last year, he made it to the national level. In the last six years, Yuvaraj has bagged 22 gold, 7 silver and five bronze medals.”

