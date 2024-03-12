Sahyadri Carnival 2024: A Confluence of Opportunities on 22nd and 23rd March

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru is set to host the much-anticipated Sahyadri Carnival 2024 on the 22nd and 23rd of March, 2024. This year’s carnival promises an enriching experience for attendees, featuring a mega job fair, the prestigious Sahyadri Whiz Quiz at the national level, and the dynamic Marketverse event.

The job fair, scheduled for the first day, will host over 25 prominent companies, providing a platform for more than 1,500 undergraduate and other course students who have already registered from Karnataka and various states. Simultaneously, the Marketverse fair, spanning both days, will showcase products and services from around 20 participating companies.

The Sahyadri Whiz Quiz, a highlight of the event, is scheduled for the second day and is open to students from colleges across the country. This quiz promises a battle of intellect, attracting participants eager to showcase their knowledge and compete at a national level.

To participate in these exciting opportunities, interested students are encouraged to register using the following links:

Sahyadri Carnival 2024 is poised to be a convergence of talent, innovation, and industry, providing a unique platform for students to explore and connect with promising career prospects.

For more details: Prof. Padmanabha B. 9845089165 / Mr. Bryan R. D’Souza: 9731270129