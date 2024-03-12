PM Modi VIRTUALLY Flags Off Extended VB Train from Mluru Central to Thiruvananthapuram Central

PM Flags Off Virtually Extended Vande Bharat Train from Mangaluru Central Railway Station to Thiruvananthapuram Central Central on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 at 9 am

Mangaluru: People were demanding that Vande Bharat tarin after it was launched to have it extended from Mangaluru Central Railway Station to Thiruvananthapuram Central Central Railway Station, in Kerala, and their demands were fulfilled, as Prime Minister narendra Modi VIRTUALLY flagged off extended the Vande Bharat (VB) train from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, 12 March 2024 at around 9 am. PM Modi dedicated, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone for approximately 6,000 projects worth Rs 85,000 crore across India, and also flagged off 10 Vande Bharat trains and extended four Vande Bharat trains, including Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram

The programme wass graded by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA’s Vedavyas Kamathy, Dr Bharath Shetty, MCC Mayor Sudheer Shetty, Kota Srinivas Poojary, among others. Following the launch, a group of politicians, guests, Scouts, students and the general public were given a free ride on the VB train from Mangaluru to Kasaragod, and back, which was very much enjoyed by them. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Social activist G K Bhat of Mangaluru who was one of the guests said, ” This extension of VB train will benefit many passengers who prefer to travel in comfort and with better facilities. We all enjoyed the free ride from Mangaluru Railway station till Kasaragod and back, and experienced the scenic beauty the route provided all along the 50 km journey, to and fro. The train at the moment looks clean and with needed facilities, I only hope they will have regular maintenance done”.

Following this, service will be run from Mangaluru to Kasa Regular service in both directions will begin from tomorrow, 13 March 2024.. The service starts at 6.15 am from Mangaluru. It will reach Kasaragod at 6.57 am. Timing stations remain unchanged. The Vande Bharat train (20632), which departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 pm, will reach Mangaluru at 12.40 am. It will reach Kasaragod (currently 11.48 am). It will start its journey to Mangaluru at 11.48. The maintenance of the rakes will now be done in Mangaluru. Thiruvananthapuram Railway Divisional Manager Manish Tapyal said in a press conference that more travel facilities have been provided through Bharat and the demand for more Vande Bharat trains is increasing.

As per a senior Railway official who wanted to remain anonymous said, ” The Palakkad division has 24 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls all over the division, and a Jan Aushadhi Medical Store at Palakkad Junction railway station. Functions are being organised at Palakkad Junction, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Mangaluru Central, with the presence of public representatives, prominent personalities, and the public. In Palakkad division, OSOP stalls are functioning at 24 stations, with an average earning of Rs13 lakh per month. OSOP stalls are functioning in Pollachi, Palakkad, Shoranur, Ottappalam, Angadipuram, Nilambur, Pattambi, Tirur, Parappanangadi, Kuttippuram, Kozhikode, Koyilandy, Badagara, Tellicherry, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Mangalore Central and Mangalore Junction stations”

“The prominent products sold are honey, chocolate, millet, dry fruit, Kerala jute, eco-friendly products like- aloe vera gel, herbal powders, bamboo brush, neem comb, mango squash, juice, jam, pickle, rice, millets, coconut oil, saphalam cashew, peanut, pistachio, unniyappam, almond, jeeva honey, ghee, value-addition from jackfruit, Madhusree honey, Kammadi forest honey, value addition from rice, curry powder and karipetti/ palm jaggery” added the official.

Photos Credit : Social Activist G K Bhat

