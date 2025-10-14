Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Announces Call for Applications Under GENESIS Scheme

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, through its innovation arm SHINE Foundation, has achieved a significant milestone by being empanelled as a G3 Category Enabling Partner (EP) under the GENESIS Scheme, a national initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, implemented through the MeitY Start-up Hub (MSH).

Under this initiative, SHINE Foundation will implement 3 major components during Oct. – Nov. 2025:

1) The Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) Program

2) Matching Investment Component and

3) Pilot Funding Component

1. Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) Program – Cohort 2

The EiR program is designed to empower early-stage innovators, students, and founders from Tier-II and Tier-III cities to transform their ideas into working Prototypes or Proofs of Concept (PoC).

Eligibility:

● Indian citizens only

● UG/PG students or founders/co-founders of DPIIT-registered start-ups ≤ 2 years old

● Must belong to or operate from a Tier-II or Tier-III city

● Innovation in Deeptech, Electronics Design, or ICT domains using AI/ML, IoT, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, VLSI, Quantum, AR/VR, etc.

● Must be physically incubated at Sahyadri/SHINE

● Not previously supported under GENESIS EiR

Funding Support: Rs 10 Lakh per EiR

● 50% at onboarding, 50% post-prototype milestone

● Duration: 12 months (Grant-based)

2. Matching Investment Component

This equity-based funding mechanism aims to help growth-stage start-ups accelerate their business by providing 1:1 matching investment alongside private investors.

Eligibility:

● DPIIT-registered Private Limited Company with ≥ 51% Indian ownership

● Registered and headquartered in a Tier-II or Tier-III city

● Working on a tech-based product or software (AI/ML, IoT, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Edtech, Healthtech, etc.)

● Must have a market-ready or revenue-generating product

● Must have a confirmed private investor (non-government source)

● Should not have received support under TIDE 2.0 (Scale-up) or SAMRIDH schemes

Funding Support:

● Up to Rs 50 Lakh (1:1 matching with investor funding)

● Instrument: Equity (up to 5%) held by EP on behalf of MSH

3. Pilot Funding Component

The Pilot Funding Component is designed to help start-ups validate and deploy their products in real-world environments through collaborations with corporates, PSUs, or large enterprises.

Eligibility:

● DPIIT-registered start up from Tier-II/III city

● Must have a working prototype or MVP

● Must possess a valid Purchase Order (PO) or Work Order (WO) from:

o Government of India / State Government Departments / PSUs, or

o Fortune 500 Companies / Recognized Unicorns

● Corporate partner should have:

o Minimum turnover of Rs 75 Cr. in the last audited year

o At least 5 years of operations

Funding Support:

● Up to Rs 40 Lakh per start-up (Grant + up to 3% equity on behalf of MSH)

Last date to apply: 25th October 2025.

Link to apply: https://lnkd.in/ev7DxzCN