Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Announces Call for Applications Under GENESIS Scheme
Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, through its innovation arm SHINE Foundation, has achieved a significant milestone by being empanelled as a G3 Category Enabling Partner (EP) under the GENESIS Scheme, a national initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, implemented through the MeitY Start-up Hub (MSH).
Under this initiative, SHINE Foundation will implement 3 major components during Oct. – Nov. 2025:
1) The Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) Program
2) Matching Investment Component and
3) Pilot Funding Component
1. Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) Program – Cohort 2
The EiR program is designed to empower early-stage innovators, students, and founders from Tier-II and Tier-III cities to transform their ideas into working Prototypes or Proofs of Concept (PoC).
Eligibility:
● Indian citizens only
● UG/PG students or founders/co-founders of DPIIT-registered start-ups ≤ 2 years old
● Must belong to or operate from a Tier-II or Tier-III city
● Innovation in Deeptech, Electronics Design, or ICT domains using AI/ML, IoT, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, VLSI, Quantum, AR/VR, etc.
● Must be physically incubated at Sahyadri/SHINE
● Not previously supported under GENESIS EiR
Funding Support: Rs 10 Lakh per EiR
● 50% at onboarding, 50% post-prototype milestone
● Duration: 12 months (Grant-based)
2. Matching Investment Component
This equity-based funding mechanism aims to help growth-stage start-ups accelerate their business by providing 1:1 matching investment alongside private investors.
Eligibility:
● DPIIT-registered Private Limited Company with ≥ 51% Indian ownership
● Registered and headquartered in a Tier-II or Tier-III city
● Working on a tech-based product or software (AI/ML, IoT, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Edtech, Healthtech, etc.)
● Must have a market-ready or revenue-generating product
● Must have a confirmed private investor (non-government source)
● Should not have received support under TIDE 2.0 (Scale-up) or SAMRIDH schemes
Funding Support:
● Up to Rs 50 Lakh (1:1 matching with investor funding)
● Instrument: Equity (up to 5%) held by EP on behalf of MSH
3. Pilot Funding Component
The Pilot Funding Component is designed to help start-ups validate and deploy their products in real-world environments through collaborations with corporates, PSUs, or large enterprises.
Eligibility:
● DPIIT-registered start up from Tier-II/III city
● Must have a working prototype or MVP
● Must possess a valid Purchase Order (PO) or Work Order (WO) from:
o Government of India / State Government Departments / PSUs, or
o Fortune 500 Companies / Recognized Unicorns
● Corporate partner should have:
o Minimum turnover of Rs 75 Cr. in the last audited year
o At least 5 years of operations
Funding Support:
● Up to Rs 40 Lakh per start-up (Grant + up to 3% equity on behalf of MSH)
Last date to apply: 25th October 2025.
Link to apply: https://lnkd.in/ev7DxzCN