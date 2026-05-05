Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Announces PGCET Training Program for 2026

Mangaluru: The Department of Business Administration at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, a prominent autonomous institution in Mangaluru, has announced a comprehensive PGCET Training Program – 2026, designed to assist prospective MBA candidates in preparing for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET).

This intensive crash course, led by experienced subject matter experts, is scheduled for May 8th and 9th, 2026, on the Sahyadri campus. The program is structured to provide focused guidance, encompassing essential concepts, effective exam strategies, and rigorous practice sessions. These elements are specifically tailored to improve students’ performance on the Karnataka PGCET examination.

The training sessions will be conducted by seasoned faculty members and subject specialists, ensuring participants receive practical insights and cultivate the confidence needed to successfully navigate the entrance exam’s challenges. The program aims to equip students with the tools and knowledge required to maximize their scores and secure admission to their desired MBA programs.

Registration can be completed via the official link: https://forms.gle/ fpyzg2gakPmmv3pz9. Interested candidates are encouraged to register promptly, as seats are limited. A nominal registration fee of Rs 100 is required.

For additional information or inquiries regarding the PGCET Training Program – 2026, prospective participants may contact the following individuals:

Prof. Awin Eric Cutinha – +91 96114 52167

Prof. Padmanabha B – +91 98450 89165

Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management is committed to providing high-quality educational opportunities and supporting students in their academic and professional pursuits. This PGCET Training Program is a testament to the institution’s dedication to fostering excellence and empowering students to achieve their goals.