Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Announces PGCET Training Program for 2026
Mangaluru: The Department of Business Administration at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, a prominent autonomous institution in Mangaluru, has announced a comprehensive PGCET Training Program – 2026, designed to assist prospective MBA candidates in preparing for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET).
This intensive crash course, led by experienced subject matter experts, is scheduled for May 8th and 9th, 2026, on the Sahyadri campus. The program is structured to provide focused guidance, encompassing essential concepts, effective exam strategies, and rigorous practice sessions. These elements are specifically tailored to improve students’ performance on the Karnataka PGCET examination.
The training sessions will be conducted by seasoned faculty members and subject specialists, ensuring participants receive practical insights and cultivate the confidence needed to successfully navigate the entrance exam’s challenges. The program aims to equip students with the tools and knowledge required to maximize their scores and secure admission to their desired MBA programs.
- Prof. Awin Eric Cutinha – +91 96114 52167
- Prof. Padmanabha B – +91 98450 89165