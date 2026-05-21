Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management to Inaugurate Mphasis AI & Robotics Lab, Bolstering Regional Innovation

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, in collaboration with the Mphasis Foundation, is set to inaugurate the state-of-the-art Mphasis AI & Robotics Lab on its campus this Friday, May 22, 2026. The inauguration marks a significant step in fostering a vibrant co-creation and innovation ecosystem within the region.

The formal inauguration ceremony will commence at 10:00 AM, with Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, the Hon’ble Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, officiating as the Chief Guest. The event will also be graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. S. Vidyashankar, Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University; Ms. Deepa Nagraj, Senior Vice President & Global Head – ESG, Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem, and Communications, Mphasis; Mr. Sumit Chauhan, Head CSR, Mphasis Foundation; Mr. Chetan Dixit, Vice President, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission; and Mr. Bhaskar, Regional Director, NASSCOM, among other distinguished dignitaries.

The Mphasis AI & Robotics Lab is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Mphasis Foundation, executed in conjunction with the Sahyadri Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Foundation (SHINE Foundation), KDEM, and NASSCOM. This collaborative effort aims to foster exponential value creation through the application of cutting-edge technologies, including Agentic AI, Robotics, Edge AI, Industrial IoT (IIoT), Cloud Computing, and Automation.

This newly established facility constitutes a pivotal element of Sahyadri’s broader Industry-Integrated Workspaces Initiative, designed to effectively bridge the gap between academia, industry, and innovation. With the Mphasis Foundation’s commitment of Rs 2 crore over four years, students and local innovators will benefit from modern infrastructure, enhanced learning experiences, direct mentorship from industry professionals, and increased opportunities to work on real-world projects that can lead to startup formation and job creation.

The initiative is structured to provide students with invaluable experiential learning opportunities through strategic industry collaborations, live projects, innovation challenges, hackathons, and gig-based assignments. These activities enable participants to build practical, in-demand skills in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Automation, Embedded Electronics, Spatial Computing, and Software Development, preparing them for career advancement and entrepreneurship, while working closely with established industry partners and emerging startups.

In alignment with the Government of Karnataka’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative, the lab is poised to significantly bolster regional innovation and solidify Mangaluru’s position as a burgeoning technology and entrepreneurship hub. Over the next five years, the initiative aims to cultivate a robust digital talent pool by upskilling students in crucial domains such as AI/ML, Blockchain, AR/VR, Gaming, Robotics, and other exponential technologies. These efforts will be directed towards developing innovative solutions for both regional and global challenges.

Furthermore, the initiative will provide crucial support for pre-incubation activities, startup mentoring, venture-building opportunities, and problem-solving initiatives focused on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This will enable students and innovators to collaborate effectively on real-world industrial and societal challenges.

A key highlight of the inauguration programme will be a panel discussion centered on the topic of “AI Preparedness: Bridging Policy, Talent, and Industry.” The panel will feature experts from academia, industry, and the broader innovation ecosystem, offering diverse perspectives on this critical subject.

Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management has been actively cultivating a robust innovation and startup ecosystem through various initiatives, including the Social Innovation Program (SIP), SSTH student innovation programmes, NAIN, ACIC, and KAN acceleration initiatives. The institution currently supports 22 active startups and boasts several Elevate winners and Shark Tank alumni, demonstrating its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial talent.

The management, faculty, staff members, students, and organizers of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management extend a warm invitation to industry leaders, media representatives, academicians, and the general public to attend the inauguration programme and witness this momentous occasion.