Sahyadri College to Host Two-Day FDP on Patent Drafting and Commercialization

Mangalore: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru is set to host a two-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Patent Drafting and Commercialization” on February 17th and 18th, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The event is sponsored by the Karnataka State Council for Science & Technology (KSCST), Bengaluru and is organized by the IPR Cell and the Department of Mechanical & Robotics Engineering, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management.

The program aims to create awareness about Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), its legal framework, and the process of patent filing in India and abroad. It will also provide insights into the legal and commercial aspects of IPR, benefiting faculty members, researchers, and industry professionals.

The event is supported by esteemed patrons, including Dr. S. Manjappa, Director (R&D), SCEM, Dr. U. T. Vijay, Executive Secretary, KSCST, and Dr. S. S. Injaganeri, Principal, Sahyadri College. The program is coordinated by Dr. Ajith B. S., Associate Professor and Associate Dean (IPR), SCEM.

The Chief Guest, Prof. (Dr.) GopalMugeraya, Vice President, Technical Education, NITTE (DU) and Vice Chairman, Higher Education Council, Government of Goa, will grace the occasion. The Guest of Honour, Dr. U. T. Vijay, Executive Secretary, KSCST, will also address the gathering.

Dr. Manjappa S., in his role as Director of R&D, will play a crucial role in overseeing and facilitating the event, ensuring its success. Dr. RathishchandraGatti, Dean (R&D), Sahyadri College, will also contribute significantly to guiding the discussions on research, innovation, and intellectual property.

This initiative reflects Sahyadri College’s commitment to fostering innovation, research, and entrepreneurship through intellectual property awareness. The FDP will serve as a platform for professionals to enhance their understanding of patent drafting, filing procedures, and commercialization strategies, ultimately contributing to technological advancement and economic growth.