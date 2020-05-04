Spread the love



















Sahyadri Startup manufactured & supplied Face Shields for COVID-19 Warriors

Mangaluru: COVID-19, the infectious disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with virus coughs or exhales. In order to protect against flying respiratory droplets that can transmit the virus, a team comprising of Johnson Tellis – Chief Innovation Officer, Gautham Nayak – Design Engineer and DreamWorks Makerspace run by determined students, supported by Sahyadri Start-up ecosystem, at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, has developed face shields that will help the front-line healthcare workers.



The team took the initiative along with other Maker communities in Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi and the likes, with a pledge to produce and deliver 1 Million face shields across India. In a span of three week, the team has contributed to the cause and delivered more than 3500 face shields and a ventilator splitters for the Dakshina Kannada and Shimoga region.

Innovation Ecosystem at Sahyadri:

Social Innovation is at the epicenter of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management. Lead by a vision to make an impact both in the lives of emerging torchbearers of the nation and on the society. Sahyadri has been consistently promoting and working towards community centric entrepreneurship and houses 3 Industries,8 in-house Start-ups, 4 of which have been funded by ELEVATE Karnataka Scheme.

Currently the Sahyadri Start-up ecosystem is focused to join hands with the Government, Financial, Industrial and Public institutions in discussions of overcoming the after effects of this pandemic through creating alternate jobs, reskilling migrant workers and filling the gap of supply and demand for jobs. At Sahyadri, leaders and teams are constantly working towards the next set of tasks at hand, to emerge as a pioneer in the field of education.

A total of 3,685 face shield have been provided to various locations- Wenlock Hospital, Unity Hospital, Primary & Community Health-300 No’s; The Commissioner of Police’s Office Mangaluru-300; Alvas Hospital, Moodbidri Govt. Hospital-350; Yenapoya Hospital-500; Shimoga Police Department- 1500; Kerala- 100; Mangaluru Police, KSRP-300; Community Health Center Bantwal- 35; and Others-300