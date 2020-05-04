Spread the love



















Symphony Music – releases song ‘Avoiponaa’ – A Tribute to Motherhood’

Muscat: Symphony Muscat dedicates its 2nd Original Konkani song Avoiponaa – A Tribute to Motherhood. The band all drawn together by their passion for crafting original music and the common desire to sing something meaningful about the world we inhabit and people connected around. This expression ended up by dedicating a beautiful Konkani song “Avoiponaa” to our listeners & Subscribers who were eagerly awaiting for the release.

This song which portraits each stage of Motherhood, the Love, Joy, Patience, Moral support we received all qualities more subtly transformed thru expressive Lyrics written by young and dynamic Sachin Joy Lobo, Soulful Music composed by Triven Goveas, Vocals supported by well-known artists and gifted singers of Konkani music industry namely Joshal D’Souza, Babita Pinto, Akshada Taulaikar joined by Renita D’Souza and Juvan Sequeira.

Chorus was supported by Sachin Joy Lobo, Naveen Mathias, Ronson D’Souza & Errol Andrade.

Noted Cinematographer & Producer of Q films – Rolson (Taccode) Cardoza was instrumental in providing quality video showcasing the value & bondage we cherish with our Mothers. He has been a great support on all Symphony videos delivered.

About Symphony Muscat:

Symphony Muscat – is a music-oriented group trying to modernise the Konkani music scene while keeping the essence and spirit of the language intact.

Sachin Joy Lobo -Founder, shares in his own words – It all began with a dream of creating a group of my own where we could change the face of Konkani music and after the discussion with his bestie Triven Goveas –Leading Music director, the new group was born.

In December 2019 the group was launched by name called “Symphony” which translates to an “elaborate musical composition which relates to the sound of an Orchestra!”

My good friend and a Choir lead with a seasoned and trained vocalist Renita D’Souza joined the team. Rolzon Cardoza a professional Cinematographer.

Our 1St Original launch was ‘Khoro mog Khara’ released on 14th Feb 2020 a song of togetherness. This was widely & well appreciated by all viewers & listeners around the globe as it was the first step towards our originals and it was widely accepted by entire Konkani and non-Konkani speaking individuals.

Symphony Muscat have designed our own studios and produce our original tracks & songs. We have been listening to music on love and betrayal but we wanted Konkani music to reach out to all genres our listeners & other musical platforms world over.

Our dream is to change the view of Konkani music without changing the essence of it.

Symphony 16 Team members part of the success story Names (L-R)

1. Sachin Joy Lobo, 2. Triven Goveas, 3. Priyan D’Souza, 4. Hendrita Colaco, 5. Renita Saldanha, 6. Prem Colaco, 7. Ronson D’Souza, 8. Naveen Mathias, 9. Rony Lobo, 10. Renita D’Souza, 11. Errol Andrade, 12. Sandra Concesso, 13. Juvan Sequeira, 14. Rolzon Cardoza (Taccode), 15. Vivian Fernandes, 16. Pradeep D’Souza (Bramhavar)

#avoiponaachallenge contest was a huge success, Contest ended on 1st May, 3 winners were selected thru random draw, Congratulations to the winners!

Symphony Muscat, thanks each & every participant for posting their pictures with their mothers and supporting us.

Our FB page- Symphony Muscat – Home