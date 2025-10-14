Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement, Cites Physical Limitations Despite Enduring Passion

Udupi: In a poignant address delivered in Manipal on Tuesday, Indian badminton icon Saina Nehwal formally announced her retirement from professional badminton. The celebrated athlete attributed her decision to mounting physical constraints, emphasizing that while her dedication to the sport remains unwavering, her body is no longer capable of sustaining the demands of competitive play.

“I am stepping away from the game due to my physical limitations,” Nehwal stated to assembled members of the press. “Though my enthusiasm for badminton remains, my body just doesn’t respond anymore.”

Nehwal, who has been a prominent figure in Indian badminton for over two decades, clarified her immediate future plans, indicating that she does not intend to pursue coaching at this juncture. She acknowledged the presence of a well-established badminton academy in Hyderabad, where her husband, Parupalli Kashyap, is currently assisting Pullela Gopichand. She further elaborated on the demanding nature of coaching, stating, “Coaching is not easy — it demands even more effort than playing. Standing on the court for 10 to 15 hours a day to train others is extremely challenging.”

Looking ahead, Nehwal expressed her commitment to inspiring children to embrace sports. “Not just badminton — children should participate in all kinds of sports,” she asserted. “If needed in the future, I may involve myself in an academy, but right now, I find joy in inspiring kids.” She further encouraged youngsters to reduce their engagement with social media and dedicate more time to physical activity.

Dismissing any potential foray into politics, Nehwal affirmed, “I have no interest in politics. My mind and heart are dedicated to sports and the development of children.”

Nehwal also conveyed her deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as her “favorite political leader.” She stated, “I deeply respect his vision and leadership. I sometimes attend his events, but people who think politics is easy are mistaken — it’s far more difficult than it appears. Every field has its own pressures.”

Reflecting on her illustrious 25-year career, Nehwal remarked on the sacrifices she made to achieve success in badminton. “For badminton, I sacrificed everything — home, friends, food, and a normal life,” she revealed. “It has been a journey filled with pressure and sacrifice, but badminton will always remain closest to my heart.”

Acknowledging the contributions of previous generations, Nehwal lauded Prakash Padukone, stating, “He is a true legend. I’m happy to be here in his hometown. Even my coach, Gopichand Sir, draws inspiration from him. Prakash Padukone is the real star of Indian badminton.”

In closing, Nehwal offered praise for the emerging talents of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, recognizing their potential to lead Indian badminton in the future. “They are the future of Indian badminton and a source of great pride for the country,” she concluded. Nehwal’s retirement marks the end of an era in Indian badminton, but her legacy as a trailblazer and inspiration will undoubtedly endure.