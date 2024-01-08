Sajjan Jindal bats for setting up industrial parks near airports in Karnataka



Bengaluru: Invest Karnataka Forum (IKF) Co-Chairman Sajjan Jindal on Monday pitched for setting up industrial parks in regions that are about two hours road drive from airports in the state.

Making the suggestion while participating online in the first-reconstituted IKF meeting chaired by Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, he opined setting up such industrial parks would facilitate attracting increased investment.

Jindal said that being an industrialist residing in the state, he knew very well why Karnataka stands out as a preferred investment destination.

Responding to his suggestion, Patil said that the government also intended to set up industrial parks in an area of about 5,000-10,000 acres.

To enable the operationaling of industries, plug-in facilities will be established in such parks, he added.

Investments of Rs 55,000 crore have been confirmed in the present government and various proposals of about Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore are in various stages of the process, Patil said.

It was also decided in the meeting to form sub-groups within the IKF to focus on sectoral investment. The meeting reviewed key developments in the last months and deliberated on framing the roadmap for going forward.

IKF Directors Geetanjali Kirloskar of Kirloskar Systems, and Vijay Krishnan Venkateshan of Kenna Metals were also present, while another Director, Ankith Fatehpuria of Zetworks participated online. Principal Secretary, Industries, S. Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna and CEO C.T. Muddukumara were also present.



