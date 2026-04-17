Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ first song ‘Thassadiya’ sets vibrant festive tone

Mumbai: The makers of the action comedy family drama ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu have dropped the fist song titled ‘Thassadiya’, a high-energy wedding celebration number, from the upcoming film.

The track, “Thassadiya”, is a high-energy wedding celebration number composed by Santosh Narayanan, with lyrics by Rehman and vocals by Chinmayi Sripada and Punya Selva.

Samantha brings the song to life with commanding screen presence and sharp choreography — setting the tone for what the film promises to deliver. The beats, lyrics, choreography and composition brings to life a vibrant energy and a distinctive festive vibe.

Santhosh Narayanan kicks off the chartbuster album with a groovy dance number that celebrates love, life and family.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru & directed by Nandini Reddy, who reunites with Samantha after their hit Oh! Baby.

The film stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, with a supporting cast featuring Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. Tralala Moving Pictures produced the film.

The actress, in January, had said that the world of her upcoming film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy.

Samantha said: “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage. Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me.”

In the film, the actress has done most of the action sequences in a saree.

A source close to the film had previously shared: “After ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel’, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further. In Maa Inti Bangaram, she’s doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It’s physically demanding and visually powerful, a portrayal audiences rarely get to see”.

“Maa Inti Bangaaram” will release on May 15.