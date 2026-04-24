Sandesha Summer Camp 2026 Culminates in Grand Celebration of Young Talent

Mangaluru: The Sandesha Auditorium was alive with vibrant colours and enthusiastic applause as the Sandesha Summer Camp 2026 drew to a close with a grand finale. The event celebrated the culmination of intensive training in music, arts, and creative expression, bringing together 142 young talents from across Karnataka, along with their parents, dedicated trainers, and esteemed guests.

Organized by the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education, the summer camp welcomed participants from diverse regions, including Bellary, Raichur, Chikmagalur, Shimoga, Karwar, Honnavar, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru. The finale served as a platform to showcase the skills and confidence nurtured during the program.

The event commenced with a reverent prayer song, followed by the symbolic lighting of the lamp, representing the enlightenment of knowledge and creativity. Fr. Sudeep Paul MSFS, Director of Sandesha Foundation, extended a warm welcome to all attendees. In his address, he underscored Sandesha’s commitment as a charitable institution to cultivating young talents, regardless of their socioeconomic background. He emphasized that the camp’s objective extended beyond mere musical instruction, aiming to instill confidence, foster creativity, and promote teamwork among the young participants.

The highlight of the evening was the address delivered by the Chief Guest, Rev. Fr. Erudayaraja MSFS, a seasoned educator and pastor with extensive experience as Principal of SFS Schools in Hebbagodi, Chintamani, and Malur, and having held significant administrative roles in various institutions. Fr. Erudayaraja expressed his delight in witnessing the culmination of the students’ hard work and dedication.

He remarked on the diverse geographical representation of the students, highlighting Sandesha’s role as a unifying space where young talents converge to learn, develop, and celebrate their unique gifts. He emphasized that the performances were not merely stage presentations but the tangible results of discipline, consistent practice, and collaborative teamwork fostered during the camp.

Fr. Erudayaraja lauded the trainers and teachers for their dedication, emphasizing that teaching music and art transcends the simple imparting of skills. He noted their vital role in nurturing confidence, creativity, and a sense of joy within the hearts of the young students. He also commended the Sandesha Foundation for its inclusive mission, which provides opportunities for children from both rural and urban areas, irrespective of their financial circumstances, to discover and develop their inherent talents.

Reflecting on contemporary societal trends, Fr. Erudayaraja acknowledged the pervasive influence of digital devices on young people’s lives. He emphasized that programs such as the Sandesha Summer Camp serve as a crucial reminder that genuine joy stems from shared experiences of learning, creating, singing, and performing together. He further noted music’s unparalleled ability to unite people and elevate the human spirit.

Encouraging the students to persevere, he reminded them that talent is a divine gift requiring nurturing through discipline and humility. He urged them to continue practicing, learning, and sharing their talents with others, even beyond the duration of the camp.

The cultural segment of the programme showcased a diverse array of performances by the campers, including captivating renditions of Hindustani and Western vocal music, instrumental performances on guitar and keyboard, rhythmic drumming displays, engaging public speaking presentations, dynamic dance performances, and creative arts and calligraphy exhibitions. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, acknowledging the remarkable confidence and skill exhibited by the young performers.

The event also included the distribution of certificates and mementos to the participants, as well as the felicitation of the tutors who provided invaluable guidance and support throughout the camp.

The programme concluded with the stirring Sandesha Anthem and a heartfelt vote of thanks, leaving the audience deeply inspired by the exceptional talent and unwavering enthusiasm of the young participants.

The Sandesha Summer Camp continues to serve as a vital initiative, fostering creativity, building confidence, and promoting cultural and artistic values among young people. It plays a significant role in shaping not only talented performers but also responsible and confident individuals poised to contribute positively to the future.