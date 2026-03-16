Saripalla Residents Submit Memorandum for Additional Bus Services After Long Wait at Deputy Commissioner’s Office

Mangaluru: Residents of Saripalla, a locality within the Neermarga Gram Panchayat, voiced their grievances regarding inadequate public transportation after enduring a nearly three-hour wait at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office on March 16th. The residents submitted a memorandum to the district administration, appealing for the introduction of additional bus services to the area.

According to the residents, Saripalla has long suffered from a lack of essential amenities, including reliable public transport, consistent water supply, and proper drainage systems. Representatives from the community arrived at the DC’s office in Padil around 11:30 am, having secured a noon appointment to present their concerns to the DC.

Upon informing the Personal Assistant (PA) of their arrival, the residents were initially asked to wait for approximately half an hour due to the DC being engaged in a meeting. However, the promised timeframe was repeatedly extended, with the PA citing ongoing meetings as the reason for the continued delay. Numerous other visitors accumulated at the office, similarly awaiting an audience with the DC.

Frustration mounted as the residents remained unattended until 2:00 pm. Seeking an alternative, they requested the PA to facilitate the submission of their memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC). This request was initially met with the information that the ADC was at lunch. After a further 20-minute delay, the residents finally met with the ADC and formally submitted their memorandum.

The ADC accepted the document and assured the residents that their concerns would be addressed. The residents, however, voiced their discontent over the excessive waiting times frequently imposed on members of the public seeking to engage with district officials. They recalled a previous system where a designated day was allocated for the public to meet with the DC, lamenting the absence of such a structured approach currently, which complicates the process of presenting public concerns.

The residents further stated that an invitation had been extended to the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the Mangaluru North Constituency to visit Saripalla and gain a firsthand understanding of the challenges confronting the Neermarga Gram Panchayat. However, the MLA has yet to visit the area. Furthermore, photographs documenting the issues in Saripalla were reportedly sent to Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament (MP) Capt. Brijesh Chowta, but no response has been received to date.

“For the past 25 years, Saripalla has been served by a single bus service (Route No. 4B) operating between Saripalla and State Bank,” the memorandum stated. “This bus runs at intervals of one hour and fifteen minutes, which is woefully insufficient. Service disruptions due to breakdowns also occur without prior notification.”

The inadequacy of public transportation compels residents to rely on auto-rickshaws, which charge fares ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 100 for the 1.4 km journey to the main road. This poses a significant financial burden, particularly for residents from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, who are often forced to either pay the exorbitant fares or undertake the lengthy walk.

The residents emphasized that numerous memorandums have been submitted to the relevant authorities over the years, yet no tangible action has been taken to address the transportation issues. A recent initiative by a local social activist resulted in the collection of 1,266 signatures from Saripalla residents in support of the current memorandum.

The memorandum specifically requests the introduction of additional bus services along the Saripalla route to adequately meet the transportation needs of residents and students. It also highlights the significant population growth in Saripalla over the past two decades, while public facilities have remained stagnant. The inauguration of Masood Nursing College in 2025, with its 700 students and a government-sponsored hostel accommodating over 200 students, has further amplified the demand for transportation services.

The residents underscored that the existing 75-minute bus frequency is insufficient to serve both students and the general public effectively. They implored the district administration to intervene and ensure the provision of additional bus services, enabling residents to access their workplaces, schools, and other destinations punctually and affordably.

The residents expressed their earnest hope that the memorandum will receive due consideration and that concrete measures will be implemented to resolve the long-standing transportation problems experienced by the people of Saripalla.