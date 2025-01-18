Satellite payload crash in Karnataka village sparks panic; no injuries reported

Bidar: An incident involving a satellite payload crash, which caused panic and tension among residents, was reported from Jalsangi village near Humnabad town in the Bidar district of Karnataka on Saturday.

Fortunately, no villagers were injured, even though the satellite payload crashed in a residential area in the middle of the village.

A satellite payload refers to the scientific instruments and electronics carried into the atmosphere by a balloon.

According to sources, the satellite payload was launched by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

The launch took place from Hyderabad at 10 p.m. on Friday as part of a meteorological study. The operational duration of the balloon was intended to be six to seven hours.

The satellite payload, which was launched from Hyderabad, landed in the Karnataka border village at around 6 a.m. on Saturday, sources stated.

Sources further stated that the satellite payload was intended for weather studies. Scientists from the research institute are on their way to the crash site.

When the object carried by the large balloon crashed near their homes, hundreds of people, including children, elderly individuals, and women, gathered at the site. The jurisdictional police also rushed to the spot to manage and calm the crowd.

Villagers, who surrounded the satellite payload, were seen preventing their children from touching the object.

However, some fearless youngsters approached the object to examine it closely and read the attached documentation. The villagers noted that the instructions were written in Hindi, Marathi, and English.

The balloon had become stuck in a large tree, and the satellite payload had crashed in the middle of the village. The red light attached to the satellite payload was still functioning.

However, an official statement regarding the incident is yet to be released by the authorities. The police stated that they are still awaiting further details.



