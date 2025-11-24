Sathya Sai Baba a great emissary of peace, love: Vice-President

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh): Vice-President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday hailed Sri Sathya Sai Baba as a great emissary of peace, love and selfless service.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at the SSS Hill View Stadium her, he said that his universal teachings — “Love All, Serve All” and “Help Ever, Hurt Never” — continue to inspire millions across the world.

He said Baba dedicated his life to uplifting humanity beyond barriers of caste, religion and nationality, embodying the values of truth, righteousness, peace, love and non-violence.

The Vice-President said that Baba’s call to replace discord with harmony and selfishness with sacrifice is more relevant than ever in today’s uncertain and conflict-ridden world.

He also highlighted Baba’s significant intervention in rejuvenating the Telugu Ganga canal, ensuring drinking water supply to Chennai — an act deeply cherished by the people of Tamil Nadu.

The Vice-President commended the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust for its transformative contributions in healthcare, education and social welfare, including fee-free values-based education, rural health services, and humanitarian outreach.

The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu; Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy; Tripura Governor N. Indra Sena Reddy; members of the Sri Sathya Sai Organisation and the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

The Vice President witnessed the cultural presentation by students during the centenary celebrations.

Radhrakrishnan on Saturday attended the 44th Convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning (SSSIHL).

Addressing the graduates, he recalled Sathya Sai Baba’s vision of an education system where service is a way of life, applauding the institute’s focus on character-building, wisdom, and respect for all faiths.

The Vice-President said India stands on the cusp of unprecedented progress, emerging as a global hub of innovation and a beacon of sustainable development.

Emphasising the need to master emerging technologies like AI, Big Data, Blockchain, and Machine Learning, he called upon graduates to contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat.