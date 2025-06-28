Satish Jarkiholi may replace Shivakumar as state Cong chief, says K’taka minister Rajanna

Bengaluru, June 28 (IANS) Karnataka Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna said on Saturday that his Cabinet colleague and State Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi may become the State Congress President, replacing Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The statement is expected to trigger a row, as Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar currently holds the post.

Ministers Rajanna and Satish Jarkiholi are close aides of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Minister Rajanna, however, noted that appointing the State Congress President is a matter to be decided by the party high command.

“The change is bound to happen, but it is uncertain when it will take place,” he said.

“I believe that Minister Satish Jarkiholi will become the State Congress President. He might be appointed to the post. Everything will be decided in due course,” he added.

According to Minister Rajanna, “There are three power centres in the Congress party — the party high command, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President, and the Chief Minister. The matter of a change in the Chief Ministership will be decided within due course of time. I will always stand with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. I am in the Siddaramaiah camp today, tomorrow, and forever.”

He also clarified that reports of him having developed differences with CM Siddaramaiah are incorrect.

When asked about his earlier statement hinting at a major change within the Congress-led state government in August or September, Rajanna said, “The big change or revolution could happen within the BJP as well. It’s not only about the Congress. There might be changes at the Centre too.”

“In the BJP, those above the age of 75 are expected to step down from power. Senior leader L. K. Advani was denied the post of Prime Minister for this reason. A similar change could take place in the BJP. Politics is never stagnant — anything can happen at any time,” he added.

“Based on my statement, one should not assume that a revolution is imminent in the Congress party. As per the rules made by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, no one is allowed to hold power beyond the age of 75. That’s why senior leader L.K. Advani was not made the country’s Prime Minister. This rule also applies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Why doesn’t the media predict such changes? They are always speculating about the Karnataka Congress,” Rajanna remarked.

Karnataka Minister Rajanna, on Thursday, stirred a political debate by saying that the state will witness major changes after September, fueling speculation about internal conflict within the Congress.

Minister Rajanna made the remark after meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Rajanna, a close confidant of CM Siddaramaiah, had remained silent following the recent honey trap controversy.

He had previously alleged an attempt to honeytrap him on the floor of the Assembly and later in Delhi said that he is ready to take on the role of State Congress President held by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.

He also expressed willingness to resign from his Ministerial post.

Speaking to the media, Minister Rajanna said, “Let the month of September pass — you will witness big changes. There will be a revolution.”

When asked whether he was referring to changes in the state’s politics, the Minister confirmed saying, “Yes, I am referring to state politics. Everything will begin after September.”

Rajanna also said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is governing under pressure.