SC dismisses plea against Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dussehra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to have Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the historic and world-famous Dussehra festival in Mysuru city.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta remained unimpressed with the submission that a non-Hindu person cannot be allowed to perform pujas, particularly when the invitee, Banu Mushtaq, had in the past made certain objectionable remarks hurting religious sentiments.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai agreed to list the special leave petition (SLP) on September 19 after it was mentioned for urgent hearing.

The SLP before the apex court challenged the Karnataka High Court’s dismissal of the public interest litigations (PILs) that questioned the Congress-led state government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra.

There is a tradition of offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the inauguration of Dussehra, and opposition has arisen to Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festival.

In its decision delivered on September 15, a bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi of the Karnataka High Court observed that no rights had been violated. It added that the Vijaya Dashami festival is celebrated across the country, and it signifies the victory of good over evil.

Terming the decision of the Congress-led state government to invite Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Dussehra “incorrect”, the petitioners claimed that she has issued anti-Hindu statements and made remarks against the Kannada language.

Banu Mushtaq had reportedly made objectionable statements against Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the Kannada flag.

She also reportedly objected to the Kannada flag, which consists of haldi (yellow) and red (sindoor) colours. One of the PILs, filed by a Bengaluru-based resident, H.S. Gourav, pleaded that the act of inaugurating Dussehra should be declared an integral part of Hindu tradition and must be performed by Hindu dignitaries.

However, the Karnataka government has reiterated its stance to have the Dussehra festival inaugurated by Banu Mushtaq.

The government has maintained that Dussehra is a ‘Nada Habba (festival of the land)’ and not strictly a religious event. Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus added to the furore.