SC to hear challenges to K’taka HC stay on investigation against DK Shivakumar on Friday



New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the plea by the CBI against the Karnataka High Court’s decision to stay the investigation against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

ASG SV Raju appearing for the CBI told the court that the entire investigation had been stayed on the basis of falsehood.

Earlier the CBI had told the court that the interim stay by the High Court was granted without hearing them.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Shivakumar asked the court for some time to file a reply.

The court will resume hearing the matter on Friday.

In June, the Karnataka High Court stayed the investigations by the probe agency but the agency then approached the top court.

On October 17, the court refused to vacate the Karnataka High Court’s interim order staying the investigation into a DA case against Shivakumar but sought his response on the CBI’s appeal against the court order.

The CBI in its petition has alleged that between April 2013 to April 2018, the total value of all acquisitions by Shivakumar and his family members marked a rise from Rs 128 crore to Rs 162 crore, showing a jump of nearly 45 per cent or nearly Rs 75 crore.



