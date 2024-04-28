SC to hear on Monday WB govt plea against court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali cases



New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday the plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the court-monitored CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into land grabbing and extortion cases in Sandeshkhali.

As per the details published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta will take up the special leave petition for hearing on April 29.

In an order passed in the second week of April, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to commence its probe in the matter after creating a special investigation team (SIT) for that purpose.

A division bench of Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya asked the investigative agency to submit a detailed report to the high court following which the latter will decide on the next course of action.

It directed the CBI to open a separate portal and email through which the victims in Sandeshkhali can register their complaints relating to illegal land grabbing and extortion, adding that the Central agency will maintain absolute secrecy with regard to the identity of the complainants.

It ordered the district administration in North 24 Parganas including the district magistrate and the district police superintendent to identify the sensitive pockets at Sandeshkhali and install CCTVs. The district administration was also directed by the high court to properly illuminate the streets at Sandeshkhali.

Several public interest litigations (PILs) were filed before the Calcutta High Court in connection with illegal land grabbing and extortion at Sandeshkhali, where the main accused was a section of the local Trinamool Congress leaders led by the now-suspended ruling party leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea filed by the state government challenging the CBI probe into the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District on January 5.

However, it had ordered to expunge the adverse observations made against the West Bengal Police and the state government in the impugned judgment of the Calcutta High Court.