Fire breaks out at leather manufacturing unit in Noida



Noida: A fire broke out at a leather manufacturing unit in Noida’s sector-65 area on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, a fire official noted.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida Pradeep Kumar, the call regarding the blaze at a leather manufacturing unit was received at around 4.30 a.m.

“A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and the flames were doused,” said Kumar.

“The cooling process is going on and the initial probe suggests that the fire broke out due to a short circuit,” Kumar added.