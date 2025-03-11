SCA Dubai: Family Iftar Celebrates Women Leaders at International Women’s Day Award Ceremony

Dubai: The Sports & Cultural Association (SCA) hosted a special Family Iftar at Lavender Hotel, Dubai, to commemorate International Women’s Day and honor remarkable women leaders through the “WOMEN OF IMPACT AWARD – Celebrating Women Leadership”. The program recognized outstanding women for their exceptional contributions in promoting gender equality, empowering communities, and driving positive change in various fields.

Start with the UAE National Anthem, followed by a warm welcome to distinguished women personalities. The awards ceremony highlighted the achievements of each honoree through inspiring video presentations, showcasing their journey to success.

Honorees of the International Women’s Day Award Ceremony:

Mrs. Ayesha Seedat – Founder, Krea

A Taste of Home, A Story of Love

Ayesha founded Krea, a brand dedicated to reviving the love of home-cooked meals through high-quality, fresh spices. Krea reflects her passion for culinary traditions and authentic flavors.

Ms. Anishaa Jaisinghani – IT Auditor & Entrepreneur

Technology, Business & Impact – Driving Change

Anishaa, an IT Auditor at Deloitte, leads GOLDY, a company founded by her late father. She is also an active supporter of the Special Families Support Group, empowering families with special needs members.

Dr. Jasbir Chhatwal – Leading Expert in Obstetrics & Gynecology

With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Jasbir led the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Zulekha Hospital for 19 years. Currently, she serves as a Consultant at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, continuing her dedication to women’s health.

Mrs. Megha Sagar Shettar – Community Leader & Social Activist

Best Community Work, Social Service & Women Empowerment

Megha is the driving force behind the Gulf Kutumba Community, Gulf Geltiyaru, and Gulf Gelyaru—non-profit organizations uniting over 5,000 Karnataka families in the Gulf. She was also a finalist for the Super Bhima Women Award for her impactful community service.

Ms. Nasreen Binth Ahmed Bava – Visionary in Emotional Intelligence Training & Mental Health

Founder & Leader, Info Skills UAE

With a 2023 Global Recognition Award, Nasreen is an expert in Emotional Intelligence Training and Psychometric Assessments. Under her leadership, Info Skills UAE has guided over 5,000 clients in their personal and professional development.

A special moment of the evening was dedicated to honoring the invaluable contributions of housewives, who are the silent pillars of strength within every family. These incredible women, who devote their time and energy selflessly to nurturing their families and managing households, were invited on stage to be recognized for their unwavering dedication, resilience, and countless sacrifices.

A Celebration of Women’s Achievements and Community Spirit

The Sports & Cultural Association was honored to present the “WOMEN OF IMPACT AWARD – Celebrating Women Leadership”, acknowledging the inspiring achievements of exceptional women.

The program concluded with a heartwarming Family Iftar, symbolizing the strength of community, the warmth of togetherness, and the blessings of Ramadan.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this evening possible and to all our esteemed guests for joining us in this celebration. May this Ramadan bring peace, joy, and countless blessings to all.”