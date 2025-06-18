School Bus Involved in Accident in Brahmavar, Students Suffer Minor Injuries

Brahmavar: A school bus carrying students from GM Vidyaniketan English Medium School was struck by an Eicher lorry on Wednesday morning near Dharmawar Auditorium Circle on National Highway 66 in Brahmavar taluk. While several students sustained minor injuries, a potentially fatal outcome was narrowly avoided.

The incident occurred as the bus, which was en route from Kundapura, executed a U-turn near the Dharmawar Auditorium Circle. An Eicher lorry then collided with the rear of the vehicle.

Injured students were promptly transported to a private hospital in Brahmavar for medical attention.

Preliminary reports suggest the accident was a result of negligence on the part of the school bus driver.

The Brahmavar police arrived at the scene, initiated an investigation, and registered a case concerning the incident.