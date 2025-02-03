Scolded by father over studies, minor boy hangs self in Bihar’s Purnea

Patna: After being scolded by the father for not focusing on his studies, a 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Bihar’s Purnea district.

The incident occurred near Janta Chowk, under the jurisdiction of Kirdar police station on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Luv Kumar (12), son of Chandan Goswami.

Luv, a Class 6 student, was alone at home when the incident took place. The family members had gone to a neighbouring village.

According to Luv’s father, they live in a rented house in Purnea. He mentioned that Luv was generally good at studies but he had been neglecting them recently. His mother had complained about his lack of attention to academics, prompting Chandan Goswami to reprimand his son. However, Luv did not take the scolding well.

On Sunday evening, with no one else at home, the unfortunate incident occurred when the minor boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan.

When his family returned home from the neighbouring village, they found the house locked from the inside. Upon somehow opening the door, they found Lav hanging from the ceiling fan.

The family members rushed Luv to Purnea Medical College, where he was declared brought dead.

Kirdar police station in-charge Uday Kumar said that on receiving information, the police reached the hospital and questioned the family.

Preliminary findings suggest that the boy took extreme steps after being asked to concentrate on his studies.

“The family members did not wish to lodge a complaint. They also refused to conduct a post-mortem of the dead body. Given the child’s young age, there is no suspicion of any other motive. However, we are still investigating all possible aspects,” said Uday Kumar, SHO of Kirdar police station, Purnea.