Screening of Konkani Film ‘ANTHYARAMBHA’ in the United States

California, USA: The Konkani Association of California (KAOCA) proudly announces the screening of “ANTHYARAMBHA,” a notable Konkani film directed by esteemed filmmaker Dr. Ramesh Kamath, on Sunday, December 15, 2024. The event will take place at the Age Well Center in Fremont and is open to all members of the Konkani community in California, free of charge.

At 73 years of age, Dr. Kamath continues to make significant contributions to the Konkani film industry, having recently graduated from the prestigious Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. To date, only eight Konkani films have been produced, and Dr. Kamath has directed four of these, marking him as a prominent figure in the Saraswath Konkani cinematic landscape.

“ANTHYARAMBHA” has already garnered acclaim during its recent screenings in Bangalore and Mangalore, receiving high praise from both critics and audiences alike. The film is particularly noteworthy for being the first travelogue in the Konkani language, a pioneering effort by Dr. Kamath that expands the artistic expressions available to Konkani cinema.

The narrative of “ANTHYARAMBHA” follows the poignant journey of an affluent elderly man named Madhukar, who learns from his doctors that he has only six months to live due to cancer. This revelation inspires him to embark on a journey through his past, revisiting significant locations from his life, including his childhood school and various business establishments, as well as reflecting on the relationships and lessons that have shaped his existence. Ultimately, the film delivers a profound message: that every ending is merely a new beginning.

In addition to directing, Dr. Ramesh Kamath takes on the role of the protagonist, alongside a talented cast that includes Damodhar Nayak, popular model Prathiksha Kamath, Stany Alwaris, Vitobha Bhandarkar, Sheela Nayak, Uday Jadugar, Master Adithya Kamath, Master Yatharth Shenoy, Narasimha Prabhu, and Prakash Kini, among others.

The technical aspects of the film have been adeptly handled by professionals, including cinematographer PVR Swamy, editor Nagesh Narayan, and music director Srisuresh, with playback singing by Shankar Shanbhag. The film is produced by Mrs. Kiranmayi R. Kamath, with Dr. Ramesh Kamath credited for the story, screenplay, lyrics, and direction.

The screening promises to be a significant cultural event for the Konkani community in the United States, offering an opportunity to engage with their heritage through the rich narrative and artistic expression encapsulated in “ANTHYARAMBHA.”