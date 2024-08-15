Sea of Devotees Throng Annual Fest of Stella Maris Church-Kalmady

Pics By Praveen, Sany Digitals Udupi

Udupi: The annual feast of Our Lady of Velankanni Shrine at Stella Maris Church-Kalmady was celebrated on Thursday, August 15.

The Bishop of Udupi Diocese Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo celebrated the festive mass along with ‍Fr Charles Menezes Dean Udupi Deanery, Fr Baptist Menezes- Rector of Kalmady and other priests.

In his homily, the Bishop stressed the holiness of Mother Mary and said that she was lifted up to Heaven body and soul as per God’s plan. “She is a real role model for all human beings who have doubts about life after death. Her faith and obedience to God made this happen.”

“There is a link between Mother Mary and the Holy Sacrament. The Immaculate Mother of God, the Virgin Mary, having completed the course of her early life, assumed her body and soul into heaven. Mother Mary always believed in Jesus. Mother Mary remained faithful to the Lord,” added Bishop.

Candles were distributed to the sponsors of the festival by the Bishop.

A huge number of devotees from across the district and neighbouring districts participated in the annual feast mass throughout the day.

At the end of the mass the Rector of the Shrine, Rev Dr Baptis Menezes greeted the devotees and also thanked the Bishop, the parishioners and the parish council for their concerted efforts in organizing the annual feast.

Ida Dsouza, vice President, Stanly Menezes, secretary Geneview Lobo, convener of 20 commissions were also present on the occasion.