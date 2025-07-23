Sea of mourners slows down VS’s final journey to Alappuzha

Thiruvananthapuram: Thousands gathered along the roads in Kerala to catch a glimpse of the final journey of the late Communist veteran V.S. Achuthanandan, which began from the state capital over 21 hours ago and was en route to his home district, Alappuzha.

The last journey started on Tuesday after 2 p.m., and it has been almost like a snail’s crawl for the flower-decorated state-owned passenger bus carrying the leader’s coffin.

A normal drive on this route takes around four hours to reach.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and after 21 hours, the hearse has travelled 145 km, and the next stop is his home at Alappuzha, which is still around 7 km away.

A tired-looking CPI(M) state secretary, M.V. Govindan, who is travelling alongside the hearse, on Wednesday morning, told the media that the turnout has been unprecedented and all plans have gone haywire.

“Lakhs of people by now have bid goodbye to VS, and it’s become increasingly difficult to control the people. Since the schedule has gone haywire, we are hoping to reduce the timing of public viewing, as by late evening, the cremation has to take place,” said Govindan.

Meanwhile, at his home in Alappuzha, which he purchased 58 years ago, the locals are in line, which has now become two km long.

Ever since the hearse started its journey from here, thousands waited for long hours braving heavy rains and the darkness and when it came in front of them, many were seen in tears and shouting slogans praising VS, as he is popularly called and known among all.

The state capital city has been his second home since 1967, when he won as a legislator for the first time.

VS passed away at a private hospital here on Monday at 3.20 p.m. He was 101.

Now, once it reaches Alappuzha, three places have been earmarked where it will be placed, and they include his home, the district committee office of the CPI(M) where he became the secretary at the age of 31. Then the body will be placed at a specially erected pandal on the seashore where 3,000 people can sit, and the public viewing will be held for all.

From there, it will be taken to the final resting place at Veliyachudukadu, where the pyre will be lit, and it’s slated to take place after 5 p.m.

Incidentally, even though VS quit public life in January 2020, the massive turnout shows how dear people in Kerala hold him. While Tuesday was a statewide holiday as a mark of respect to the departed, Alappuzha district is having a public holiday on Wednesday also.

All the top national leaders of the CPI(M), including General Secretary M.A. Baby — who was the Education Minister in VS’s cabinet, former General Secretary Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and a host of leaders also paid their last respects.