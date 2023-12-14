Security breach: One of the accused visited Parliament during Budget Session



New Delhi: The investigation into Wednesday’s Parliament security breach has revealed that one of the six accused, 35-year-old Manoranjan D, had attended a Budget Session held in the old Parliament building to observe the security protocols at that time and discovered lapses.

“During his last visit he came to know that shoes are not checked properly. So, on Wednesday he along with Sagar Sharma entered the Parliament building with smoke canisters hidden in their shoes,” said sources privy to the investigation.

The four accused arrested, inside and outside Parliament, have been identified as Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow, Neelam, a resident of Haryana’s Jind, and Amol Shinde, a resident of Maharashtra’s Latur.

The fifth accused, identified as Vikram a.k.a Vicky Sharma, a resident of Gurugram Sector-7 and a native of Hisar is being grilled by the investigators.

As per the initial probe, it was also revealed that Manoranjan and Sagar Sharma had visitors’ passes for 45 minutes but they stayed in the visitors’ gallery for close to two hours.

Sharma got his visitor’s pass issued on the reference of Karnataka’s Mysuru BJP MP, Pratap Simha.



