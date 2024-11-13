Security forces determined to allow zero infiltration on J&K border: IG BSF

Jammu: Inspector General (IG) Border Security Force (BSF) D.K. Boora said on Wednesday that the security forces are fully alert to the challenge of terrorists infiltrating into J&K and are determined to allow zero infiltration from the other side of the border.

Accompanying additional DG BSF western command, Satish K Khandare to Rajouri border district, Boora told reporters that the security forces are fully alert to counter possible infiltration attempts by terrorists and a strong protection grid is in place to deal with any challenge.

“Even if the militants manage to infiltrate from anywhere, there are measures in place to neutralise them before they reach the hinterland”, BSF IG said while answering a question about the terrorists stepping up their activities.

Additional DG BSF Khandare flagged off a group of local students from Rajouri for a 10-day ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour organised by the 54th battalion of the force.

“Our neighbouring country always tries to push militants for subversive activities. I want to assure the people that our protection grid on the borders is very strong, laced with modern weapons and adequate manpower. No attempt of infiltration will be allowed and the borders will be kept fully safe”, IG BSF said.

About the possibility of infiltration during the winter months amid foggy conditions on the line of control (LoC), the IG said that winter comes every year with foggy conditions and there is nothing new about this challenge.

About the use of drones by terrorist outfits being used with the assistance of Pakistan to smuggle weapons and narcotics, he said adequate remedial measures have already been taken.

Speaking about reports that terrorists could be waiting at the launching pads in Pakistan Pakistan-occupied part of J&K to infiltrate into the UT, the IG said the number of terrorists planning to infiltrate is immaterial for the security forces because the aim of the security forces is to allow zero infiltration.

Speaking about the recent encounters in Akhnoor and Kathua where three and two terrorists were killed respectively in two encounters, the IG said this is proof of the alertness maintained by the security forces.

He also spoke of complete coordination and synergy between the BSF, CRPF, army and the J&K police force.