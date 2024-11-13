Self-Directed Learning –The need of the hour in Technical Education

“The future belongs to a different kind of person with a different kind of mind: artists, inventors, storytellers-creative and holistic “right-brain” thinkers whose abilities mark the fault line between who gets ahead and who doesn’t.”

This observation by Daniel Pink, author of “The Whole New Mind,” makes us ponder a new way of thinking about a future that’s already here. Backed by strong evidence, the author outlines the six fundamental human abilities or senses that are absolute essentials for professional success and personal fulfillment, namely Design, Story, Orchestra, Empathy, Play, and Meaning, which have become essential in this new era.

With advances in futuristic technology in general and access to information with ease, many engineering graduates/aspirants are becoming overly reliant on external sources of information and assistance, rather than honing their ability to figure things out independently. This overreliance on technology for thinking using machines to solve problems and providing solutions based on trained models must be critically evaluated and the importance of human abilities with complementary technological tools should be emphasised to equip future engineers with the skills they need to succeed.

Engineers living in a technologically advanced era must be able to think critically, persistently, and independently to be hired for challenging positions in the industry and succeed in the workplace. The importance of possessing problem-solving skills for an engineering graduate cannot be overstated, especially in light of the disruption that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is causing in the job market. Indeed, engineers who were involved in performing repetitive tasks or data-driven decision-making are now pushed out by AI and automation technologies. Engineers are succeeding in areas where AI has not been able to solve tasks involving skills like creativity, critical thinking, and the ability to figure things out on one’s own.

Creative thinking and problem-solving are the abilities to generate and implement novel and new ideas in any domain leading to innovation, which are essential for tackling complex challenges, adapting to changing environments, and creating new efficient technologies. In a study published in the Journal of Engineering Education, it was found that students who were encouraged to persist in the face of challenges and to seek out information on their own, rather than relying on their professors or peers, demonstrated higher levels of problem-solving ability. Research has shown that persistence and self-directed learning are critical for developing problem-solving skills.

Self-directed learning can boost creativity and innovation skills by pushing learners to investigate new topics, perspectives, and approaches that spark curiosity and imagination. Experimenting with different tools, techniques, and strategies can also foster divergent and convergent thinking. Additionally, taking risks, making mistakes, learning from feedback, collaborating with others, sharing insights, and applying learning to real-world situations can empower learners with a growth mindset and resilience. A study published in the International Journal of Engineering Education found that students trained in self-directed learning strategies could better transfer their problem-solving skills to real-world engineering problems.

These findings highlight the importance of a shift in approach to engineering education, away from a reliance on external sources of information and towards a focus on self-directed learning and persistence. It is vital that engineering students are taught to embrace the challenges that come with figuring things out on their own, and that they are given the tools and resources they need to do so effectively. It is high time that our engineering curriculum takes a holistic approach to technical education and training. Curriculum and pedagogy should be committed to ensuring that engineering graduates have the tools and resources to become self-reliant problem solvers.

By DR.R.G.D’Souza

Professor & Dean

Faculty of Engineering and Technology

YENEPOYA (Deemed to be University)

