MRPL Receives Special Award for Innovation at Energy Technology Meet

Bengaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has been presented with the prestigious Special Award for Innovation by the Centre for High Technology, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. The accolade was bestowed during the 27th Energy Technology Meet held in Bengaluru, which saw the participation of prominent government officials and key figures from India’s energy sector.

The award was conferred by Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, to a distinguished team from MRPL led by Managing Director Shri Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath. Joining him were Dr. V. Nandakumar, Executive Director of Projects Shri BHV Prasad, Executive Director of Refinery Shri B. Sudarshan, and other officers associated with the MRPL Innovation Center.

This recognition highlights MRPL’s exceptional contributions in the area of “First-Principles and Artificial Intelligence Hybrid Applications for Process Efficiency and Reliability Improvement.” Notably, this marks the third consecutive year that MRPL has been acknowledged for its innovative advancements in refining by the Government of India through the Centre for High Technology.

During his address at the ceremony, MRPL Managing Director Shri Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath expressed pride in receiving the Innovation Award in the special category for the third year running. He stated, “This is a proud moment for Team MRPL. This achievement reflects MRPL’s commitment to developing innovative solutions to real-world challenges. The credit goes to our entire team, particularly our Innovation Hub, for fostering an environment where every challenge is met with a ‘why not solve it’ approach. This spirit of innovation and determination is central to MRPL’s identity and drives our pursuit of even greater accomplishments.”

The recognition underscores MRPL’s ongoing dedication to excellence in the energy sector, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative practices to enhance process efficiency and reliability.