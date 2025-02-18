Seminar on ‘Driving Change: Empowering Actions for the SDG 2030 Agenda’ Held at Yenepoya University

Mangalore: The Centre for Environmental Studies at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) organized a seminar on ‘Driving Change: Empowering Actions for the SDG 2030 Agenda’ on Tuesday, February 18, bringing together experts and academicians to discuss the role of higher education in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). About 75 delegates comprising faculty and students of all eleven constituent colleges of the university attend the meet.

Dr. Gangadhara Somayaji K. S., Registrar of Yenepoya University, inaugurated the event with an insightful address, setting the stage for a thought-provoking discussion on sustainability and education.

The first session was led by Dr. Shrihari S., Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at NITK, who provided a comprehensive overview of the SDGs, highlighting their global significance and the urgent need for collaborative action. This was followed by an engaging session by Dr. Lakshman Nandagiri, Professor in the Department of Water Resources and Ocean Engineering at NITK, who spoke on ‘Refining the Goals of Higher Education’. He emphasized the crucial role of academic institutions in integrating sustainability into learning and research.

The seminar fostered meaningful discussions on embedding SDGs within academic frameworks, offering valuable insights to educators and policymakers. Dr. Bhagya Sharma, Deputy Director of the Centre for Environmental Studies, welcomed the gathering, while Dr. R. G. D’Souza, Dean of Yenepoya School of Engineering and Technology, delivered the vote of thanks. The event was compered by Ms. Sreelakshmi.

The Centre for Environmental Studies expressed gratitude to all participants for their contributions, reaffirming its commitment to driving positive change toward a sustainable future.



