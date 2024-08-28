Senior IPS Officer B. Srinivasan appointed NSG chief

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer B. Srinivasan was on Tuesday appointed as the Director General (DG) of the National Security Guard (NSG), the country’s counter-terrorism force, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Srinivasan is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Bihar cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Srinivasan as DG, NSG, from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2027, — the date of his superannuation, the order said.

He is currently serving as the director of Bihar Police Academy, Rajgir.

The post of NSG DG was lying vacant after incumbent Nalin Prabhat was named as the new Chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He was appointed as the NSG Chief in April this year, for a tenure up to August 31, 2028 (the date of his retirement).

Popularly known as the “black cats”, the federal contingency force NSG was raised in 1984.

However, the Centre on August 15 cut short his tenure and named him as the Chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Prabhat, who has joined as Special Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, will take over the reins of the force after the retirement of incumbent R.R. Swain on September 30.

Following Prabhat’s appointment, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Anish Dayal Singh has been holding additional charge of the NSG.