Senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma passes away

Bhopal: Manish Shankar Sharma, a distinguished officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Special Director General of Police (Indian Railways), passed away on Monday in a hospital in New Delhi.

His final rites are scheduled to take place in Bhopal. He was suffering from cancer.

Belonging to the 1992 IPS cadre, Sharma held a postgraduate degree in Internal Affairs and Public Policy from the University of California, with a specialisation in international security and counter-terrorism.

Beyond his contributions in law enforcement and counter-terrorism, he also excelled in diplomacy and participated in United Nations peacekeeping missions in Europe.

Additionally, he played a significant role in enhancing India’s transportation security systems.

Notably, Sharma earned the unique honour of having a day named after him — “Manish S Sharma Day” — by then then-mayor of San Diego, US, celebrated annually on July 20, 2015.

His career saw him receiving numerous accolades, such as the National Law Day Award, the Ease of Doing Business Award, the Roll of Honour, and the RN Zutshi Award.

Sharma’s career spanned a variety of roles, both within India and internationally.

As an Indian Trade Diplomat in Dubai, he oversaw trade relations across 22 nations in West Asia and Africa.

Within India, he served as Inspector General of Police, Director General of Aviation Security for airports nationwide, and Chief of Police during a UN peacekeeping mission in Europe.

His tenure as Superintendent of Police included postings in Raisen, Satna, Chhindwara, and Khandwa.

Hailing from Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad), Sharma came from a notable family — his father, K.S. Sharma, was the state’s Chief Secretary, while his uncle, Dr Sita Sharan Sharma, served as the Speaker of the State Assembly.