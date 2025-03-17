Chennai Police’s three special teams on Kotturpuram double murder

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police have launched a manhunt to track down the suspects involved in the brutal murder of two history-sheeters in Kotturpuram late on Sunday night.

Three special teams have been deployed to investigate the case and apprehend those responsible.

The victims, identified as Padappai Suresh and Mani, were reportedly attacked by a gang due to an ongoing gang rivalry.

According to police sources, Suresh had a history of criminal activities and had been involved in multiple cases in the past.

The incident occurred around midnight when Suresh and Mani were standing on a street, engaged in conversation. Suddenly, a gang of assailants arrived on three two-wheelers and surrounded them. Realizing the imminent danger, the two men attempted to flee, but the attackers chased them down and assaulted them with weapons before escaping.

Hearing the commotion, residents rushed to help the injured men and alerted the police. However, by the time they were taken to a hospital, both had succumbed to their injuries.

The Kotturpuram double murder comes just days after the brutal attack in Kancheepuram, where a 30-year-old history-sheeter, Vasoolraja, was killed in broad daylight on March 11. He was attacked outside a ration shop near Thirukkali Medu Shiva Temple when unidentified assailants hurled a country-made bomb at him.

The explosive struck his chest before detonating, killing him instantly. His body was later sent for a post-mortem examination at the Government Kancheepuram Hospital.

Police investigations revealed that Vasoolraja had over 20 criminal cases pending against him, including charges of attempted murder, robbery, and theft. He had recently been released on bail and was working as a travel agent.

The latest incidents have raised concerns about the resurgence of gang violence in Chennai.

Following the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president and Chennai High Court lawyer K. Armstrong on July 5, 2024, the Greater Chennai Police intensified their crackdown on criminal gangs.

Several history-sheeters were reportedly killed in encounters, leading to a significant decline in gang-related violence and street fights. However, with the recent murders of Vasoolraja and the Kotturpuram history-sheeters, fears of a renewed gang war are surfacing.

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, and authorities have assured the public that strict action will be taken to prevent further escalation. With the formation of special police teams, the Chennai Police are expected to intensify their search for the culprits and bring those responsible to justice.