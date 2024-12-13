Senior Turkish, Qatari officials in Damascus for talks with militant leaders: Syrian interim govt

Damascus: Senior officials from Turkey and Qatar arrived in Damascus to engage in discussions with militant coalition leaders that overthrew the government of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s interim information ministry announced.

The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, while Qatar was represented by Khalfan bin Ali bin Khalfan Al-Batty Al-Kaabi, head of the State Security Service, Xinhua news agency reported.

Both delegations were joined by “expanded advisory teams,” according to a statement by the ministry.

The officials are scheduled to meet Abu Mohammed al-Golani, leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, which played a pivotal role in toppling al-Assad. They are also set to hold talks with Mohammed al-Bashir, a former regional militant leader now serving as the interim prime minister appointed by the militant coalition.

Discussions are expected to focus on advancing internal political dialogue among militant factions, the ministry said.

There has been no official confirmation of the visit from either the Turkish or Qatari governments. Fidan stated earlier that Ankara intends to reopen its embassy in Damascus “once conditions permit.”

Turkey closed its embassy in the Syrian capital on March 26, 2012, citing escalating violence and its call for Assad to step down amid Syria’s civil war that began in 2011.

The Syrian constitution and parliament have reportedly been suspended for three months, according to Sawt al-Asima, a news outlet supportive of militant groups that overthrew the Assad government.

The outlet reported the development on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, but did not provide details on how the suspension would be implemented.

Earlier on Wednesday, Syria’s Military Operations Administration announced that it has lifted the curfew previously imposed on Damascus and its surrounding areas, calling on residents to resume their daily activities and return to their workplaces.